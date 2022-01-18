Kliff Kingsbury’s Playoff Loss Inspires Johnny Manziel

It had to hurt Johnny Manziel to see his former offensive coordinator, Kliff Kingsbury, be the punchline during the Arizona Cardinals’ playoff loss Monday night.

The Arizona Cardinals were thrashed 34-11 by the Los Angeles Rams in a game that was never close.

Following the rout, it was suggested that Kingsbury’s time with the Cardinals was coming to an end.

Manziel took to Twitter to express his feelings as the game in Los Angeles unfolded last night.

When Kingsbury was the offensive coordinator at Texas A&M in 2012, the former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL first-round pick played for him.

Manziel said he was “heartbroken,” but that he was still hoping for a contract extension from his old coach.

