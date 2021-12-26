Kliff Kingsbury’s Reaction To The Cardinals’ Most Recent Loss Is Direct And To-The-Point

The Cardinals’ head coach, Kliff Kingsbury, is dissatisfied with his team’s performance in the last three weeks.

To make matters worse, Arizona was held to just 16 points in a 22-16 loss to Indianapolis on Saturday night.

The Cardinals have now lost three straight games and are tied with the Rams for first place in the NFC West.

With a 10-2 record, Arizona was chasing the NFC’s top seed just a few weeks ago.

The team is now 10-5 and is undecided about whether it will play in the playoffs at home or away.

Kingsbury was adamant after the latest loss.

Kingsbury explained, “We’re looking in the mirror, trying to figure out what we have to do.”

“Because right now, we’re not good enough to be the team we know we can be.”

Arizona still has a chance to make the playoffs despite the loss on Sunday.

If two of the Eagles, Vikings, or 49ers lose, the Cardinals will be in the playoffs.

The Cardinals, on the other hand, must improve their game in order to face another top NFL team in their next matchup.

The Dallas Cowboys are their opponent in January.

