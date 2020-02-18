Klopp clarifies tipping Juventus for Champions League glory

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has clarified his comments where he tipped Juventus for Champions League glory this season.

The German was quoted by The Guardian as saying: ‘Juventus were my favourites before the season started but obviously I don’t watch Italian football enough because I cannot work out why they are not 10 points ahead at the top of Serie A.

‘They have the biggest squad I have ever seen in my life; quality players too, it’s crazy.’

But Klopp has revealed that he did not intend to ‘put pressure’ on Maurizio Sarri’s side by clarifying what he meant.

‘I didn’t want to put Maurizio under pressure,’ Klopp said ahead of Liverpool’s last-16 Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid. ‘I don’t play these kinds of mind games.

‘Sometimes I don’t think before I speak, that happens. I said I don’t know why Juve aren’t 10 points ahead in the league.

‘I saw Lazio against Inter and that’s the reason. These two teams are the reason. Inter are there, firing again, Lazio play a once in a century season, then it will be tight

‘I didn’t want to put any pressure on Maurizio, I respect him absolutely too much and I was happy when I heard his response, saying I’m funny. It happens that I say things that nobody should take too serious.

‘The biggest favourites in the competition are PSG, so now they have the pressure,’ he joked. ‘I don’t think anything I say will put pressure on any team, to be honest.’