Klopp describes mood of Liverpool squad in ‘big group chat’

Jurgen Klopp says the mood of Liverpool’s squad is “good” as he keeps in touch with his players on WhatsApp, FaceTime and other apps.

It was announced last week that English professional football had been put on hold until April 30 at the earliest.

The Football Association board said it had agreed an indefinite extension to the 2019-20 season, which under its regulations should have been completed by June 1 at the latest.

Liverpool are leading the Premier League by 25 points this season as they look set to win their first English title for 30 years.

And Klopp has revealed how the squad is getting on as they deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

“We spoke a couple of times [with the players], we have a really intense, big, big group chat – the whole of Melwood are in that,” Klopp told Liverpool’s official website.

“The boys are really lively in that, the boys are just interested in what everybody is doing, comments on what everybody is doing – if Ox is on Instagram or whatever! So, that helps a lot.

“The mood is good. As I said, it is a challenge for all of the people as we know [and] we know that our life is still good.”

Klopp has highlighted that football is insignificant in the current climate but admits he’s missing his football family.

“First and foremost, I have to say – not only the backroom staff, I miss everybody,” Klopp added.

“I just miss everybody. It’s two weeks and I’m not on holiday.

“Usually you are somewhere and that’s not a moment where you miss the backroom staff or your colleagues. But at the moment, really desperately.

“We miss each other, we really like working together.

“We have a lot of contact with WhatsApp groups and phone calls, FaceTime, whatever.

“So we see each other a lot but not like we want to or like we are used to, but they still do an incredible job.”

