Klopp: Liverpool can still get even better without signings

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes there is still room for improvement from his side despite their status as runaway Premier League leaders.

The Reds were 25 points clear of second-placed Manchester City and seemingly just a couple of weeks away from being crowned champions when football in this country was halted because of coronavirus last month.

A top-flight title would be their first in the Premier League era while they won the Champions League last season.

FEATURE: Five £50m+ Premier League targets we have never seen…

While he has presided over a side that has enjoyed almost unprecedented levels of dominance in recent months, Klopp insists Liverpool can get even better.

“This team is not a finished article,” Klopp told Sky Sports. “It’s not done yet, we have a lot of space for improvement yet.

“There is fresh blood internally coming up. We can mix things through. We can improve it with this team which is really great.”

Former Liverpool striker Ian Rush feels Klopp’s men deserve recognition for their achievement this season.

“Liverpool have got a great history but this group of players have broken all records,” said Rush. “They do need to be recognised, the standards they have set.

“They are 25 points ahead. The way Liverpool have played this season they deserve to win the Premier League. They have played entertaining football. They have taken it to a different level.”

We could not keep away from the camera for long so we made a Football365 Isolation Show. Watch it, subscribe and share until we get back in the studio/pub and produce something a little slicker…