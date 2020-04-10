Klopp makes left field choice as ‘best signing’ in time at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has named Trent Alexander-Arnold as his best signing at Liverpool.

A number of superb players have been signed under Klopp’s watch with Liverpool, including Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk – who are all worth far more than what the Reds originally paid for them.

But it’s none of those players who stands out in Klopp’s mind when asked about his best ‘signing’ since taking charge at Anfield.

Instead, it’s homegrown product Alexander-Arnold who has been brought up through the youth system and is now widely considered as one of the best young talents in world football.

“It’s Trent [Alexander-Arnold],” Klopp tells the Pure Football Podcast.

“We didn’t have to buy him but Pep Lijnders my assistant brought him around and said: ‘He played No.6 [role] for me. He played full-back, he played right wing, left wing’.

“Then he came and there was only one problem: Trent was not fit enough.

“But he was a kid so he was not fit enough but we saw immediately, wow, football wise no doubts.

“But [he was] not fit enough so we had to work on that. But then he made steps by himself that were really unbelievable and that was really nice to see.

“Then he made mistakes and didn’t give up.”

The 21-year-old has provided more assists in the Premier League than any other player in the last two seasons, with his defensive capabilities also vastly improved.

Last month his understudy, Neco Williams, declared: “It’s just kind of an eye-opener to prove to people that anything is possible with hard work and dedication.

“Trent was at the academy from a young age and he’s gone up through the ranks. Now he’s obviously one of the best right-backs in the world and he’s playing unbelievably.”