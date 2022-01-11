Klopp revealed that the majority of Covid cases were ‘false positives,’ prompting an investigation into Liverpool’s postponement of the Arsenal match.

The EFL may investigate Liverpool over a slew of false positive Covid test results.

On Sunday, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp revealed that all but one of last week’s positive cases were false readings.

The first leg of Liverpool’s Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal was postponed last Thursday after the Merseyside club reported a “rapidly growing number” of coronavirus cases.

However, some clubs were perplexed by the situation and complained to the EFL, requesting clarification on when Liverpool realized the players did not have the virus.

And league officials are under pressure to launch an investigation after a number of clubs had their postponement appeals turned down despite Covid outbreaks.

“Having now fully reviewed the circumstances involved, the league has accepted Liverpool’s request after determining, albeit reluctantly, that a postponement was the only option as the club looks to mitigate against the further risk of infection amongst its squad and staff while also ensuring public health was protected by not traveling from Liverpool to London,” the EFL said in a statement at the time of the postponement.

As a result, The Athletic has learned that Trent Alexander-Arnold is the only Liverpool player who has actually been infected with the virus, with the rest being false positives.

“We had a proper outbreak last week, and it showed up that we had a lot of false positives,” Klopp said.

“Trent Alexander-Arnold was the only true positive, and the rest were false positives.”

The Reds ran a series of lateral flow tests and PCR tests, which both yielded a number of positive results.

However, most of those players tested negative in a third round of testing.

False positives from lateral flow tests are extremely rare, with a 99.97% specificity, according to the NHS.

The semi-final legs have been rearranged, with Liverpool hosting Arsenal at Anfield on Thursday and the return leg at the Emirates on January 20.

Liverpool wants to win the League Cup for the first time since 2012, while Arsenal hasn’t won it since 1993.

