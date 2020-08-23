Klopp says he could retire post-Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp says he might turn his back on soccer once his present contract with Premier League champion Liverpool ends in 2024.

The 53-year-old German had wanted to take a year off after he left Borussia Dortmund in 2015 but Liverpool came calling that October asking him to replace Brendan Rodgers.

Since then he has guided the Reds to the Champions League trophy in 2019 and this year ended a 30-year wait for a domestic league title. However, he told German website Sportbuzzer that taking a year out in 2024 will give him time to reflect on what he wants to do next.

“I will take a year off and ask myself if I miss football,” Klopp said. “If the answer is in the negative, then that will be it for Jurgen Klopp as a coach.”

Klopp said of Liverpool’s forthcoming Premier League title defense: “We want to chase our opponents and continue to be a super unpleasant team that is not fun to play against. We’re not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we’ve only just started winning.”