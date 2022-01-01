Klopp, the manager of Liverpool, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Klopp, the Liverpool manager, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Jurgen Klopp will be absent from Sunday’s Premier League match against Chelsea as he continues to self-isolate following a’suspected’ positive test.

Jurgen Klopp will miss Liverpool’s Premier League match against Chelsea after returning with a “possible” positive COVID-19 test result, the club announced on Saturday.

Liverpool said in a statement that their manager, who had reported mild symptoms before the game, is now isolating.

“In addition to the three positive cases confirmed by Klopp on Friday, testing of the entire first-team set-up has revealed no further positive cases within the playing squad,” it continued.

On Sunday, the Reds’ assistant manager, Pepijn Lijnders, will lead the team against the Blues at Stamford Bridge.

Klopp, 54, led Liverpool to their first league title in three decades in 2020.

The Reds also won the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup in 2019.