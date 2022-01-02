Klopp wants Eden Hazard to join Liverpool, but the club’s board has ruled out a move for the ex-Chelsea midfielder due to Real Madrid’s problems.

Klopp ‘wants Eden Hazard to join Liverpool, but the club’s board has ruled out a move for the ex-Chelsea star following Real Madrid’s woes.’

Jurgen Klopp wants to sign Real Madrid outcast Eden Hazard in January, but the Liverpool board isn’t convinced.

The German is rumored to be in desperate need of attacking reinforcements ahead of the African Cup of Nations, which will be held in Cameroon next month.

According to El Nacional, Klopp, 54, proposed a transfer for Belgium captain Thibaut Courtois to the Liverpool board, who were reportedly not interested.

The Liverpool manager is said to be a huge admirer of Hazard from his time at Chelsea and believes he can help the Reds win the title this season.

However, it is believed that the Anfield hierarchy regards him as a ‘lost cause’ and will not sanction a move for the £130 million winger.

Hazard’s 30-year-old injuries and lack of form have reportedly prompted the German to be told to forget about him by the board.

Due to the absence of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, Klopp’s attacking options will be limited to Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota, and Takumi Minamino.

And, with Liverpool now 12 points behind the leaders, it’s critical that they get the most out of their remaining fixtures if they want to keep their title hopes alive.

Luis Diaz of Porto, a Colombian winger who has also been linked with Newcastle, is another player Liverpool is reportedly interested in signing.

According to El Nacional, the 24-year-old is Liverpool’s main attacking target, and the club has been blown away by his recent performances.

This season, the gifted wideman has scored 13 goals in 15 league appearances for Porto.

In addition, he shared the Golden Boot with Lionel Messi as the joint top goalscorer at the 2021 Copa America, scoring four goals.

