Kloten in the semi-finals, Olten eliminated

    The EHC Kloten wins the series against the GCK Lions 4: 1.

    The Kloteners can look forward to a 3-2 win on Friday.

    The EHC Olten and goalie Simon Rytz, on the other hand, fail against Langenthal.

    Visp also wins the series 4: 1 against HC Thurgau.

    Cup winner Ajoie also eliminated La Chaux-de-Fonds 4: 1.

The EHC Kloten wins the fifth game of the playoff series against the GCK Lions 3-2. At the middle of the game, goals from Suter (12th) and Fuhrer (24th) are still 0-2 behind. But then Kloten turns up. Krakauskas scores in the 30th minute for connection. Just two minutes later, defenders equalize completely in the powerplay. And Marchon made the decision 3: 2 in the 38th minute.

EHC Olten has since retired. At home to Hassenthal opponent Langenthal it is a 1-4 loss in game 5. Olten thus lost the duel 1-4.

The series between Ajoie and Chaux-de-Fonds as well as Visp against Thurgau also go 4: 1. Ajoie beats Chaux-de-Fonds 7: 3 in game 5, Visp in turn closes the bag with a 3: 2 win in extra time.

Swiss League playoff quarterfinals

Kloten – GCK Lions 3: 2 Series: 4: 1

Olten – Langenthal 1: 4 Series: 1: 4

Ajoie – La Chaux-de-Fonds 7: 3 Series: 4: 1

Visp – Thurgau 3: 2 n.a. Series 4: 1

