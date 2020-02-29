Kloten in the semi-finals, Olten eliminated

The EHC Kloten wins the fifth game of the playoff series against the GCK Lions 3-2. At the middle of the game, goals from Suter (12th) and Fuhrer (24th) are still 0-2 behind. But then Kloten turns up. Krakauskas scores in the 30th minute for connection. Just two minutes later, defenders equalize completely in the powerplay. And Marchon made the decision 3: 2 in the 38th minute.