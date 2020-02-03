Knockout! Bikini model-turned-boxer & ‘world’s sexiest fighter’ scores KO to remain undefeated in Miami

Bikini model-turned-boxer Avril Mathie kept her undefeated record in tact with a 4th round KO on Saturday to stay on course to complete her dream of becoming a champion boxer after swapping catwalks for ring walks two years ago.

Mathie has proven to a knockout not only on the runway but in the ring by taking just four rounds to knock out hapless 43-year-old opponent Angelina Hoffschneider, who had a record of two fights and two losses going into the fight, in four rounds of a scheduled six on Saturday.

That fight was on the undercard of Demetrius Andrade’s WBO middleweight title defense against rugged Irishman Luke Keeler, which he won by 9th round technical knockout at the Meridian at Island Gardens in Miami, Florida.

It’s a far cry from the beach bum life enjoyed by Mathie which saw her snatch the Miss Hawaiian Tropic Australia title in 2012, become the 2014 Miss Swimsuit USA International champ and the 2015 Las Vegas International Model Search.

After racking up titles outside the ring, 32-year-old Mathie is now focused on getting her hand son an all-important world title, but has a little way to go as she is currently ranked 6th in America and 66th in the world.

The headline fight was somewhat overshadowed by the co-main event – the meeting of beefing YouTube personalities Jake Paul and Ali Eson Gib – which unsurprisingly ended in the first-round.

At the show’s weigh-in, you’d have been forgiven for mistaking the fiercely rouge bikini-clad Mathie for a ring girl rather than a fighter, as she scaled just above the bantamweight limit at a trim 119 ½ lbs.

Come fight night, Mathie pummeled her opponent and ended the night in the fourth round by stoppage, the referee having seen enough and jumping in to save Hoffschneider from further punishment.

With the win, Mathie moved on to 5 wins from her six fights, with the only blemish on her pro slate coming in a hotly contested draw for the American Boxing Federation Continental Americas female bantamweight title back in October 2018.

Since that setback, Mathie has vowed to dedicate her life to going all the way after making the unusual step from pagaents to pugilism.

Born in New South Wales, Australia, and fighting out of Miami, training at the same famed 5th St. Gym as boxing great Muhammad Ali, Mathie began boxing as an amateur ‘Down Under’ after breaking her foot during a kickboxing session meant she could only punch.

She eventually decided to swap catwalks for ring walks full time and, although she still flashes the flesh on the side, Mathie wants to get her manicured fists on a world title, and is looking on course to do just that.

Stay tuned to RT Sport for an exclusive interview with the ‘World’s Sexiest Fighter’ coming soon!