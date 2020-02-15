Kobe Bryant received UFC payout from his investments days before his death

Dana White has revealed that Kobe Bryant was a big investor in the UFC, with the basketball icon receiving a distribution payout from the company days before his death.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were killed in a helicopter accident in January, sending sport into shock.

The influential American was a huge UFC fan and a smart investor, and was set to benefit from the MMA promotional company’s record financial year.

‘Kobe got a distribution from the UFC the Wednesday before the incident’, White, the company’s president, told TMZ Sports.

‘He was so pumped up and excited and he said what everybody always says: “I wish I had invested more!”

‘He was a great dude, he was a part of this company, and Kobe Bryant was a good guy in every way that you could possibly be a good guy.’

White added that UFC 247, the first event since Bryant’s death, would feature a homage to the star.

The world of sport has continued to pay tribute to LA Lakers legend, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Usain Bolt, Lewis Hamilton and football clubs from around the world posting heartfelt messages on social media.

More recently, Jadon Sancho and Neymar joined the on-field tributes, with the Englishman holding up number 24 as he celebrated a goal, while the PSG star wore a special shirt in the warm-up before a clash with Montpellier.

UFC 247 takes place on 8th February, with John Jones vs Dominick Reyes the main event in Houston, Texas.