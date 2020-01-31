Kobe Bryant’s greatest night: A look back to NBA legend’s incredible 81-POINT masterclass

The world of sport was brought to a standstill on Sunday following the devastating news of Kobe Bryant’s untimely death at the age of 41.

The basketball legend, his daughter Gianna, 13, and seven others were killed when the helicopter they were travelling in crashed in thick fog on the hills of Calabasas in California.

As the world mourns Bryant’s death, many are remembering what made him such a sporting icon.

While there are several performances that stand out in Bryant’s career, his 81-point game against the Toronto Raptors in 2006 eclipses them all.

Nobody saw it coming, especially when you consider he just had one of his worst offensive performances of the season days before.

The game was played on a Sunday night which meant there were hardly any A-listers in attendance in what was expected to be a snoozefest at the Staples Center.

But there was one special person in the crowd to watch Bryant’s magic unfold for the first and only time – his grandmother.

‘The day that I actually scored 81 was my grandfather’s birthday, who had passed away a few years before,’ Bryant told sports reporter Graham Bensinger in a 2012 interview.

‘My grandmother, who had never seen me play because her nerves can’t take it, flew out California and she came to watch me play for the first time and the only time.

‘And that just so happened to be the night I scored 81.’

And while his grandmother’s presence would have been special for Bryant, he didn’t need an audience.

The Lakers talisman was locked in offensively from beginning to end despite the efforts of the Raptors defence in trying to stop him.

The visitors even led for long periods of the game and were leading 71-53 going into the third quarter.

It didn’t faze Bryant, though, as he tore through them time and time again, hitting jumper after jumper to chip away at that huge points deficit.

Bucket after bucket, free throw after free throw, the Lakers’ No 8 just couldn’t miss no matter who was defending him.

He made 11 straight shots in the third quarter before missing a jumper with 1.9 seconds to go while the Lakers hardly played any defence at all.

With 4:51 left on the scoreboard, Bryant surpassed Michael Jordan’s best tally of 69 points in a single game before going on to break Elgin Baylor’s best single-game scoring record in a Lakers jersey in the very next play.

Bryant did it in style as he hit his trademark fadeaway to bring the Staples Center to their feet for the umpteenth time.

Chants of ‘MVP, MVP’ rang out around the arena during the fourth as those in attendance witnessed a once-in-a-lifetime feat.

The commentator read aloud a quarter-by-quarter points breakdown with astonishment.

‘Fourteen points in the first, 12 in the second, 27 in the third and 28 in the fourth,’ they said.

His focus was never broken and there was never a moment of hesitation as he carried his team to a 122-104 victory on that Sunday night.

His dominance and ruthless scoring ability on that night will go down as one of the best offensive performances in NBA history – and for one member of the Bryant family, that’s was all that was needed.