Koeman favorite to take reins at Barca

Barcelona has fired Quique Setien as coach, the club confirmed on Monday, with Dutchman Ronald Koeman the favorite to succeed him.

“The new coach will be announced in the coming days as part of a wide-ranging restructuring of the first team,” Barcelona said on Twitter.

Setien was only appointed in January but has paid the price for Barca surrendering the La Liga title to Real Madrid and then being humiliated by Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

His exit was finalized during an emergency board meeting at Camp Nou, which saw Netherlands head coach Koeman emerge as the preferred choice to take charge. Former Tottenham and Espanyol boss Mauricio Pochettino has also been linked with the job.

Barcelona also announced next year’s presidential elections, scheduled for June, will be brought forward to March 15. Fans angry with president Josep Maria Bartomeu had hoped they would be held immediately.