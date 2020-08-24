Koeman offers Coutinho Barcelona lifeline for next season

Ronald Koeman will reportedly offer Philippe Coutinho the chance to save his Barcelona career next season.

Coutinho has failed to become a first-choice player at the Nou Camp since his move from Liverpool back in 2018.

He’s spent this season on loan with German champions Bayern Munich in an attempt to resurrect his career at the top level.

The Brazilian is set to face PSG in the Champions League final this evening, although that could be his final game in a Bayern shirt.

The club are not expected to make the loan deal permanent, meaning he will return to Barca this summer. He’s also been linked with a return to the Premier League.

However, Koeman will now offer the player an opportunity to become a first-team regular at the Spanish side, according to Mundo Deportivo (via Mirror).

Koeman is thought to be a big fan of the playmaker and could make him an important part of the squad.

Coutinho will want to repay some of the £144 million that Barca paid for him with big performances next campaign.

He will link up with fellow midfielders Ivan Rakitic and Frenkie de Jong to provide some creativity in the middle.

Koeman has previously faced Coutinho in the Premier League when he was managing Everton and Southampton. Coutinho was one of the best players in the league back then, scoring and assisting regularly at Anfield.

Barca are currently in the process of rebuilding after a trophy-less season under sacked manager Quique Setien.

They fell behind Real Madrid in La Liga, ultimately finishing five points adrift in second place. Their second ended with an 8-2 thrashing in the Champions League at the hands of Bayern.

Coutinho worsened the result, scoring two goals against his parent club.

Koeman will want to quickly address the problems that have plagued his team recently. They suffer with an ageing squad and are also failing to get the best out of de Jong in midfield.

Koeman’s biggest challenge will be convincing Barca talisman Lionel Messi that he should stay and that the team are on the up.