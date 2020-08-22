Koeman wants ‘affordable’ Liverpool man at Barca

New Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman is set to prioritise the signing of Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum this summer, according to reports.

The 57-year-old Dutchman was named as Quique Setien’s replacement on a two-year deal on Wednesday. He has left his role as Holland boss and was unveiled at a press conference at the Nou Camp.

Koeman has been drafted in following Setien’s swift exit in the wake of last Friday night’s humiliating 8-2 Champions League drubbing by Bayern Munich.

He is the third man to take charge this calendar year, with Setien having only succeeded Ernesto Valverde in January.

Koeman will inherit a side which finished five points behind LaLiga champions Real Madrid and failed to win a major trophy this season for the first time since 2013-14.

And the former Southampton and Everton boss will be tasked with revamping the squad this summer, while getting the best out of a host of talented footballers already at the club.

And now Dutch publication AD claims that Koeman sees Wijnaldum ‘as a building block for Barca’s resurrection’ and features ‘very high’ on his ‘wish list’.

The Netherlands international only has a year left on his contract at Anfield despite being integral to the Reds’ march to the Premier League title this campaign.

His contract status ‘makes it affordable’ for Barcelona with sources ‘in the area around’ Wijnaldum telling AD that ‘there are serious whispers that Koeman recently urged the player not to sign in Liverpool’.