Konyaspor scores a late goal to defeat Besiktas 1-0.

Konyaspor, the runner-up in the Turkish Super Lig, beats Black Eagles in a crucial match.

ANKARA (Turkey)

In a Turkish Super Lig week 19 match on Monday, Besiktas lost 1-0 to Ittifak Holding Konyaspor.

Konyaspor’s Ahmed Hassan Mahcub scored the game’s only goal in the 90th minute at Torku Arena in Konya.

Miralem Pjanic, a Bosnian international, had to be replaced in the 81st minute due to injury.

Konya extended their unbeaten home record to 16 Turkish Super Lig games with this win.

In the Super Lig standings, Konyaspor is currently in second place with 39 points, 7 points behind leader Trabzonspor, and Besiktas is in seventh place with 28 points.

The following are the Monday results:

3-0 victory for Kayserispor over Sivasspor.

1-0 for Konyaspor over Besiktas.