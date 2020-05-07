Kookaburra develops wax applicator to shine cricket balls during coronavirus pandemic

Cricket manufacturer Kookaburra have developed a wax applicator that would allow balls to be shined without using sweat or saliva during the coronavirus crisis.

The Australian company hope to have the pocket-size sponge applicator, which would enable players or umpires to apply a thin layer of wax to the ball to try to aid swing bowling, available in a month.

Then it would need MCC — guardians of the laws of cricket — to approve the ‘artificial substance’ used to alter the condition of the ball before the product could be introduced.

‘This may not be something we need to make for ever,’ said Kookaburra managing director Brett Elliott.

‘But it’s designed to get cricket back and give administrators time to make decisions. Maybe it’s more of an interim measure.’