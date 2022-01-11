Koscielny, an ex-Arsenal midfielder, has been suspended indefinitely from Bordeaux’s first team and stripped of his captaincy due to poor form.

Koscielny, an ex-Arsenal midfielder, has been suspended indefinitely from Bordeaux’s first team and stripped of his captaincy due to his poor form.

Bordeaux has struggled in Ligue 1 this season, and they are currently in 17th place.

And Koscielny, 36, is thought to be one of three players at the root of their problems.

Koscielny, along with teammates Paul Baysse and Mehdi Zerkane, have been dropped from the first-team group, according to RMC Sport.

Bordeaux is desperate to offload Koscielny.

As recently as 2009, the six-time champions won Ligue 1.

Things, on the other hand, are going horribly wrong this season.

Relegation is a real possibility for Vladimir Petkovic’s team.

This season, Koscielny has struggled with injuries, appearing in only 11 of his team’s 20 league games.

Despite his poor form, he was benched for last week’s 1-0 loss to Marseille.

Since leaving Arsenal for Bordeaux, the defender has made 65 appearances, sullying his reputation among Arsenal fans.

In 2019, Koscielny refused to travel with Unai Emery’s North Londoners on their pre-season tour.

After nine years at the Emirates, the former France international was looking for a new home.

With his Bordeaux announcement video, he further enraged supporters.

In the clip, Koscielny boldly removes his Arsenal shirt to reveal a Bordeaux top underneath.

