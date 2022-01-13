KSI slams Jake Paul in front of Logan, saying, ‘I f***ing hate him,’ as the YouTube star confesses his desire to return to boxing.

KSI, a British YouTube sensation, called Jake Paul a c*** in front of his brother Logan.

After twice sharing the boxing ring, KSI has patched up his differences with Logan.

The first fight was an amateur draw, and KSI won the second as a pro.

Since then, the social media stars have partnered to launch an energy drink.

While things seem to be going well between them, KSI isn’t so fond of Logan’s younger brother Jake.

“I still f***ing hate him, Logan,” KSI said on Logan’s Impaulsive podcast when asked about Jake.

“I believe he is a jerk.”

“Obviously, he’s smashed it, he’s killed it – fair f***ing play, it’s pretty good.”

“It was stupid how he knocked Tyron Woodley out.”

“People are saying it’s a hoax, but it’s not; he cleaned him out, and it was a fantastic shot.”

“However, I can’t say in my heart, ‘Oh, I like him now.’

Jake has won all five of his pro boxing fights so far, four by KO, but purists continue to mock his achievements because he has yet to face a “real boxer.”

The Tommy Fury grudge match has been rescheduled after the Love Islander was forced to withdraw due to injury, with Woodley stepping in and being flattened.

KSI, on the other hand, appears to be happy to throw his hat into the ring despite recently claiming to be’retired.’

“I know everyone’s always saying, ‘Shut the f*** up KSI, you haven’t been in the ring for so long, you’re not gonna be able to beat Jake Paul,'” the 28-year-old added.

“However, I then say, ‘Styles cause fights.'”

“Even if you find someone who Jake is absolutely terrible against and who has less experience than Jake, he’ll still beat Jake because he knows what works against Jake.”

“It’s a different approach.”