Kubrat Pulev fires warning to Anthony Joshua ahead of proposed world title clash

Kubrat Pulev has warned Anthony Joshua he is ready to bust him up in his own backyard and strip him of his world titles ahead of their proposed heavyweight clash.

Negotiations for Joshua’s mandatory defence against Pulev are still ongoing with the location and venue proving to be a stumbling block.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has emerged as a frontrunner to stage Joshua’s first defence of the titles he recaptured last year after exacting revenge on Andy Ruiz Jnr in Saudi Arabia.

And Pulev insisted he would be willing to make the trip over to fight Britain’s unified champion if there is no leeway to take the fight abroad.

‘Calm down champ, I see that you are very worried to fight away from home and you are absolutely right to be,’ Pulev wrote on social media.

‘But rest assured, if necessary I’m ready to come to London and bust you up in front of your own fans!

‘Until then, tell Mr. Hearn not to get ahead of himself, we do not have a deal yet!’

Pulev had hoped the fight would take place in Besiktas’ Vodafone Park Stadium in Intanbul, but Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn revealed this week that it is more likely to be staged in London.

‘We’ve had offers in from the Far East, Middle East, Africa, America, Turkey,’ Hearn told Sky Sports News.

‘He’s made it very clear to me, I want to come home. I want to box in London next. I’ve been to Madison Square Garden, I’ve been to Saudi Arabia, bring me home. Forget the other offers, bring me home.

‘He wants to fight in London in June. We’re on the verge of making that happen now. Spurs is the front runner and that’s what he’s asked me to do. We’ll be delivering that for him.’