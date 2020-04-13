Kubrat Pulev pledges to donate half his purse from Anthony Joshua fight in aid of coronavirus crisis

Kubrat Pulev will donate half of his expected £4million purse from his world heavyweight title fight against Anthony Joshua to help medical workers fight the coronavirus.

Joshua’s title defence against IBF mandatory challenger Pulev, which was originally scheduled for June 20 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, has been postponed due to the pandemic.

The fight could now take place in July and Bulgarian Pulev is planning to donate an estimated £2m to help battle the pandemic.

‘I will donate 50 per cent of the money I earn from the match with Joshua to the tireless heroes in the fight against the coronavirus,’ Pulev told German daily Bild on Sunday.

‘I will give doctors, nurses and hospitals the necessary equipment to deal with this devilish virus.’

Plans are being drawn up for Anthony Joshua to fight Kubrat Pulev in July after their June 20 date at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was postponed.

While a new slot has not been formally announced for the rearranged heavyweight world title fight, Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed to Sportsmail that July 25 is ‘likely’ and that the preference is still to host the clash at Tottenham.

However, there are numerous complications around the new date, with no current end in sight to the coronavirus crisis and the possibility that Tottenham might need the stadium for their remaining Premier League fixtures even if it does clear.

The announcement of a postponement on Friday was expected on the back of Hearn cancelling all his May shows earlier this week.

The ongoing disruption is increasingly likely to limit IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight champion Joshua to only one more fight this year, with Hearn having previously explained he would need to fight by mid-August in order to squeeze in a winter bout.