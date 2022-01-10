Kurt Angle, a WWE legend, was Jerry Springer’s security guard and appeared in an episode with Ant and Dec.

Kurt Angle, the former WWE champion, was Jerry Springer’s security guard and appeared in an episode with Ant and Dec.

In one of Ant and Dec’s shows, Kurt Angle played Jerry Springer’s security guard.

For an episode of ‘Chums,’ the former WWE champion and Olympic wrestling champion was in the background.

Ant and Dec played fictionalized versions of themselves alongside Cat Deeley in the ITV sketch show that parodied ‘Friends.’

They enlisted the help of Springer, who hosted his own hit tabloid talk show, in one episode.

In the Chums episode, ex-WWE star Angle played a phony security guard who threatened to eject Ant at one point.

“It’s true! I was security for Jerry Springer,” he wrote alongside a throwback photo.

“You’ve got to start somewhere.”

Angle went on to become one of the most popular WWE superstars in the years that followed.

In 1998, two years after winning an Olympic gold medal in Atlanta, he joined the wrestling stable.

Gable Steveson, 21, has made the same decision after winning gold in the postponed summer Tokyo Olympics.

“Gable Steveson is a phenomenal athlete, especially for his size,” Angle said on his podcast.

“I think the kid will adapt well to pro wrestling because he’s a super athlete.”

The only problem is that I am unfamiliar with his personality.

“I’m not sure how open he is, or if he’ll be able to create a great character that people will relate to or despise.

“You can be a great wrestler, but if you don’t have the right personality and promo skills, you’ll end up in the mud.”

“They’re going to bring in someone like Gable Steveson, an Olympic Gold Medalist, and he’ll be bigger than life.”

“He’ll be under a lot of pressure, just like I was.”

“I think Gable will do a good job, adapt well, and have a lot of success in WWE,” says the author.