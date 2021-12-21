Kurt Warner Speaks Brutally About Browns-Raiders Game

Kurt Warner Speaks Brutally About The Browns-Raiders Game

The Cleveland Browns and the Las Vegas Raiders faced off in an early evening Monday matchup at FirstEnergy Stadium on the shores of Lake Erie.

The two teams were finally able to play after a COVID-19 outbreak sidelined a number of Browns players late last week.

Unfortunately, the first half of the show was not very entertaining.

Throughout the first two quarters of Monday’s game, Cleveland’s absences were palpable.

In the first half, the Browns were down 10-0 and unable to score.

The Raiders offense also squandered a few chances, resulting in a drab football game.

Even Kurt Warner admitted that the game on Monday wasn’t particularly exciting at first.

The Hall of Famer, who is on the call for NFL Network, noted that his broadcast attire received more attention than the game itself.

Warner wrote on Twitter, “We have to get you all a better game in the second half… WAY TOO MUCH TALK ABOUT MY JACKET!!! Haha…”

Kurt Warner Has Brutally Honest Comment On Browns-Raiders Game

Kurt Warner Has Brutally Honest Comment On Browns-Raiders Game

We have to get you all a better game in 2nd half… WAY TOO MUCH TALK ABOUT MY JACKET!!! Haha… #ThanksForWatching — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) December 20, 2021