Kurt Warner was slammed by everyone tonight.

The final quarter of Monday’s game between the Cleveland Browns and the Las Vegas Raiders featured a lot of theatrics.

Kurt Warner’s outfit, on the other hand, captivated viewers like almost nothing else in the competition.

On Monday, the Hall of Fame quarterback, who was on the NFL Network broadcast, drew a lot of attention because of a heavy jacket he was wearing on-air.

It was difficult not to notice the puffy, silver coat, and nearly every spectator had an opinion on the choice of clothing.

Social media was buzzing with reactions to Warner’s jacket shortly after his first on-screen appearance.

As he broadcasted Monday’s game, fans compared him to a super villain, Jiffy-pop, an astronaut, and more.

The NFL community as a whole agreed that Warner’s jacket was ridiculous.

Kurt Warner was out here looking like a super villain 🤣 pic.twitter.com/5EyZOuWtpd — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) December 21, 2021

Kurt Warner fashion inspiration is Jiffy-pop pic.twitter.com/pZLpHeK1ER — Brad Williams (@funnybrad) December 21, 2021