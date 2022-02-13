Kurt Zouma, a West Ham defender, was caught on camera KICKING and slapping his pet cat.

Kurt Zouma of West Ham has been caught on camera kicking his cat across his kitchen floor like a football.

The 27-year-old Premier League player was also seen slapping his dog’s face.

The club slammed Zouma’s actions and slapped him with a £250,000 fine, which they claim is the maximum amount they can levy.

At his £2 million mansion, the West Ham defender is seen attacking the pet while his brother films him.

Zouma, 27, tosses the dog across the kitchen floor in mid-flight.

As the cameraman laughs, the French international chases the animal around his dining room.

In addition, Zouma hurls a pair of designer shoes at the pet, which is desperately trying to flee.

He is seen slapping the cat in the face — and out of the child’s arms — in the final scene.

Following thousands of complaints, Zouma’s cats have been rescued by the RSCPA.

Zouma apologized profusely for the attack on Tuesday night, insisting that it was an isolated incident.

“I want to apologize for my actions,” he said.

My behavior, which I deeply regret, has no justifications.

“I’d also like to express my sincere apologies to anyone who was offended by the video.”

I’d like to reassure everyone that our two cats are doing fine.

“Our entire family loves and cherishes them, and this was an isolated incident that will not happen again.”

The £30 million former Chelsea player was said to be enraged that the Bengal — an expensive breed of domesticated cat that resembles a small leopard — had messed up his home.

“It appeared that Kurt had become enraged at the cat after the cat had accidentally smashed a vase and ripped a light fixture from the kitchen cupboard,” a source said.

“However, what he does next is inexcusable.

Kurt slaps it, kicks it, and throws shoes at it.

“The poor cat appeared to be in great distress.”

Yoan Zouma, Zouma’s brother, filmed the disturbing footage and shared it on Snapchat on Sunday afternoon, a day after the centre-back played for West Ham in the FA Cup.

The first video was titled “sa commence,” which means “it is beginning” in English.

Later clips replace it with a slew of laughing face emojis.

“This is a very disturbing video,” said an RSPCA spokesperson.

Kicking, hitting, or slapping an animal, whether for punishment or otherwise, is never acceptable.”

“Anyone seen or suspected of treating an animal badly, whether…,” said Dr Maggie Roberts of the Cats Protection charity.

