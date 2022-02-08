Kurt Zouma: Cops are looking into a video of the Premier League star dropping his pet cat.

The shocking video of West Ham striker Kurt Zouma dropping-kicking his pet cat has prompted police to launch an investigation.

Cops said tonight that they were conducting “urgent investigations” into the horrifying video of the Premier League star kicking his cat at his multimillion-pound mansion.

In the disturbing footage, the defender can be seen kicking one of his two cats like a football and slapping it out of a child’s hands.

After the film, which was shared by his brother Yoan on Snapchat, was featured exclusively by The Sun, he issued a heartfelt apology.

However, cops have stated that they are looking into the footage.

“We are aware of a video circulating on social media relating to an incident involving a cat that members of our communities may find distressing,” Essex Police said.

“We were recently made aware that this incident may have occurred in Essex, and we are working with the RSPCA to conduct urgent investigations.”

Surrey Police also stated that they conducted a number of inquiries with the RSPCA before realizing that the incident occurred outside of their jurisdiction.

It had been “referred to the appropriate force,” they said.

The RSPCA confirmed that they were looking into the shocking footage.

“This is a very upsetting video,” a spokesperson said, “and we’d like to reassure the public that we are investigating.”

“At this time, we are unable to make any further comments, but we thank everyone who has brought this to our attention.”

“We’ve received a lot of messages on social media and through other channels, so we’re urging people to only call our national cruelty line (0300 1234 999) if they have new or first-hand information,” says the spokesperson.

Meanwhile, over 13,000 people in the United Kingdom have signed a petition urging the Met to investigate.

“Professional football player Kurt Zouma was filmed horribly abusing a defenseless animal,” according to Matthew Dixon’s Change.org petition.

“For his actions, he should be prosecuted.”

“Thank you to everyone who has signed the petition,” Mr Dixon wrote.

“This’man’ cannot continue to abuse this poor cat in this manner.”

The incident will be handled internally, according to West Ham.

The Hammers’ star player is expected to be fined at the very least his wages for the shaming clips, which fans have claimed puts their season in jeopardy.

“West Ham United unequivocally condemns the actions of our player, Kurt Zouma, in the recently circulated video,” the club said.

“We spoke with Kurt and will address the situation internally, but we want to be clear that we do not condone animal cruelty.”

Last night, Zouma, 27,

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.