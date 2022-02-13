Kurt Zouma is’so remorseful,’ according to West Ham manager David Moyes, who claims he has a duty of care to provide the star with all the help he requires.

DAVID MOYES acknowledges that he has a responsibility to consider Kurt Zouma’s mental health and assist him in dealing with the fallout from his cat-kicking shame.

However, the West Ham manager warned the French defender that he should expect the wrath of Leicester fans today.

“The boy is so remorseful,” Moyes said after being chastised for selecting Zouma in the midweek victory over Watford.

“He is extremely dissatisfied with his actions.

“As a result, we have a duty of care.”

We’re trying to make sure we give him every opportunity and support he needs, even in terms of mental health.

“He realizes he’s made a mistake, and his family recognizes they’ve made a mistake in this situation.”

“The big question for me was how long should we leave him out, and when should we bring him back, two games, four games, six games?”

“As a result, he was able to play.”

Any other game will become more difficult as a result.

However, I can think of other people from different walks of life who have made mistakes, and it appears that apologies aren’t always enough to make things right — and he has apologized.”

Sponsorship deals with West Ham have been suspended as a result of The Sun’s exclusive story on Tuesday.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

The Hammers have also been chastised for how they handled the scandal.

Moyes is concerned that it will now cast a pall over the club’s recent achievements, both on and off the pitch.

“What the club has accomplished in the East End is fantastic,” he continued.

“We need people to look past it and see what we’ve accomplished as a football club.”

“The team has made significant progress, and the football club as a whole has made significant progress in what it is attempting to accomplish.”

“As I’ve said before, I want this to be a new West Ham, with young fans.”

“It makes me happy to see all the kids with their comic books on, and to know that they have new heroes like Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek, and Miki Antonio.”

“So it’s a big deal for this area, and we’re well aware of the consequences.”

“But we’ll do everything we can to repair it and to try to make the best of a bad situation.”

At the London Stadium on Tuesday night, Watford supporters booed Zouma, who is 27 years old.

But the Frenchman and his teammates can expect an even warmer welcome today at Leicester’s King Power Stadium, where they will play for the first time since…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.