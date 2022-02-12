Kurt Zouma: The RSPCA refutes West Ham’s claims that it is teaching players animal cruelty lessons, but he could still face charges.

Kurt Zouma: The RSPCA REFUSES West Ham’s claims that it is teaching players animal cruelty lessons, and he could still face charges.

Kurt Zouma, the disgraced footballer, will not be given an animal welfare course, according to the RSPCA.

In the aftermath of The Sun’s circulation of footage of the centre back kicking his cat around his kitchen, the charity said it had “not accepted or been offered a donation.”

“There have been no plans made for animal welfare courses to be undertaken,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

It was previously reported that Zouma’s Premier League club, West Ham United, planned to donate two weeks of his wages to animal charities, and that the 27-year-old would take a course on how to properly treat animals.

However, officials from the animal welfare organization, which is expected to help rehome over 3,000 animals by 2020, issued a statement to news outlets today stating that they had not been informed of the possibility of a donation.

“Two cats are in our care, have been examined by a veterinarian, and are well cared for,” a spokesperson said.

“They will remain in our care while the investigation is ongoing and will not be available for rehoming, despite the fact that we have a lot of lovely cats looking for new homes: www.rspca.org.ukfindapet.”

“We recognize the high level of interest in this incident and can assure you that our highly trained officers are conducting a thorough investigation.”

“We are limited in what we can say due to the fact that this is a live investigation, but we will provide updates as soon as possible.”