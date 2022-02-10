Kurt Zouma’s cats will’remain in care after being checked by vets,’ according to the West Ham defender.

The RSPCA confirmed that KURT Zouma’s two cats “will remain in care after being checked over by vets.”

Following the sickening video of him drop-kicking and slapping one of his cats at his mansion, the West Ham defender, 27, had his pets seized.

The cats will remain in the care of the animal welfare organization while the investigation is ongoing.

The cats that were taken from the disgraced footballer are also not available for adoption.

Zouma’s animal abuse is still being investigated “thoroughly and completely.”

“Two cats are in our care, have been examined by a veterinarian, and are being well cared for,” an RSPCA spokesperson said.

“They will remain in our care while the investigation is ongoing and will not be available for rehoming, despite the fact that we have a lot of lovely cats looking for new homes.”

“We recognize the high level of interest in this incident and can assure you that our highly trained officers are conducting a thorough investigation.”

“We are limited in what we can say due to the fact that this is a live investigation, but we will provide updates as soon as we are able.”

So far, more than 150,000 people have signed an online petition calling for the Metropolitan Police to investigate the video.

In the meantime, Zouma’s predicament is escalating.

He’s lost his Adidas shoe sponsorship, and French cops say he could face four years in prison.

The lawyer apologized profusely and stated that his two cats are “perfectly fine.”

“There are no excuses for my behavior, which I sincerely regret,” he said.

“I also want to express my heartfelt apologies to anyone who was offended by the video.

I’d like to reassure everyone that our two cats are doing fine and are in good health.

“Our entire family loves and cherishes them, and this was an isolated incident that will not occur again.”