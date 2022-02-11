Kurt Zouma’s disgusting cat attack will splinter the West Ham dressing room, but ‘cancelling’ him is dangerous territory.

Kurt Zouma’s disgusting cat attack will splinter the West Ham dressing room, but ‘cancelling’ him is risky territory.

Kurt Zouma will divide West Ham United’s dressing room.

A dressing room mirrors society.

Everyone will disagree with the action, but there will also be those who disagree with you as a person.

Some may wonder why the brother posted it, or why the camera was present.

Then you’ll have a squabble about why people are making such a big deal about it when it’s an animal and other incidents don’t get the same reaction.

Michail Antonio nailed it.

We all find it repulsive, and he should not have done it.

Other players have been suspended for a set number of games for racial abuse but have never had their contracts terminated or their funds taken away.

As a result, it raises the question or debate, “Is it because he’s a black footballer?” It quickly becomes a contentious issue.

That’ll be the atmosphere in the dressing room.

But it’s all about business; remember when Luis Suarez was sentenced to prison for the second time for biting?

Kurt’s boot deal has been taken away by Adidas, who built a whole campaign around him.

They believe they can get away with it unless you make money for the company — Kurt isn’t going to be on billboards or selling a lot of boots.

At the time, Suarez was regarded as one of the best players in the world.

Then it was: ‘Let’s make it positive.’

As a result, some are questioning adidas’ motivations as well as some of the statements made about Zouma.

However, once they are back on the pitch and working, it may sound bad, but no one will remember what happened.

They’ve come to win.

Some of them would have been surprised to see their names on the team sheet against Watford, but harsh realities must be faced.

It makes no difference what the players think.

A decision will be made by management and those above you.

He wouldn’t have if the owner had called David Moyes and said, “I don’t want him to play for this club again.”

He won’t play if the manager says the same.

In the end, David made this decision.

He claims to be one of their best players, which is unfortunate given the harsh realities of business.

Kurt has a chance to redeem himself, but it is contingent on the sincerity with which he apologizes.

Everyone will think you’re not sorry if he turns around and simply says, ‘Sorry lads, didn’t want that getting out,’…

