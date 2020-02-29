Kuwait urges citizens not to travel because of concerns about the corona virus

DUBAI (Reuters) – Kuwait has asked its citizens not to travel about concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, an official from the Ministry of Health said at a media conference on Saturday.

The Gulf State has not registered any new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, she said.

The total number of people infected with the disease in Kuwait is 45 while nobody has died, the Ministry of Health said on Friday.

Oman’s Ministry of Health said on Saturday that a woman diagnosed with the disease had recovered. The Sultanate said Thursday that the total number of people infected was six.

The country most affected by the Gulf region outbreak is Iran, with more than 40 deaths and several hundred confirmed infections, according to the authorities.

Most infections in other Gulf States were diagnosed in people who had visited Iran or who had come into contact with people who had been there.

Saudi Arabia and Qatar are the only Gulf States that have not reported coronavirus cases.

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli, editor of Louise Heavens)