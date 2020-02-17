Kyle Edmund’s resurgence continues after British No 3 beats Andreas Seppi to win New York Open final

Kyle Edmund’s revival of the past few months gathered further pace on Sunday when he took his second title on the main ATP Tour.

The indoor New York Open is not to be confused with the US Open, which takes place in the same metropolis six months apart, but winning the trophy confirms that he is on an upward trajectory once again.

The 24-year-old from Yorkshire defeated Italy’s Andreas Seppi 7-5 6-1 in 81 minutes. On the lowest tier of the full tour, it adds to his victory at the European Open in Antwerp in October 2018.

After that standout year Edmund suffered a prolonged slump in 2019 with his ranking sliding down to the seventies before he picked up late in the season with a series of emphatic wins at the new Davis Cup finals week in Madrid.

His improvement has coincided with the hiring of Argentinian coach Franco Davin, and he has also been working with Britain’s Colin Beecher.

After this week Edmund will be back up to around 44 in the world, with few points to defend in the coming months apart from a smaller Challenger title he won in California last March.

In the continued absence of Andy Murray, whose future is again shrouded in uncertainty, there at least looks to be a competition on for the British No 1 spot. That is currently held by Dan Evans, who is on the cusp of the top thirty after making the Rotterdam quarter finals.

Seppi is ranked 98 and the relatively modest field in New York meant that Edmund did not need to beat a top fifty opponent to win the title.

After being held until 5-5 he broke to take the first set with a powerful backhand, which was to be part of a decisive run of five winning games.