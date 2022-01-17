Kyle Kuzma’s Epic Dunk Is Met With Applause Around The NBA

Kyle Kuzma’s Epic Dunk Is Met With Applause Across The NBA

The Washington Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma may have just had the dunk of the year.

Kuzma drove to the basket and clobbered 76ers’ Joel Embiid.

A little more than halfway through the second quarter, the score was 58-47.

NBA World Reacts To Kyle Kuzma’s Epic Dunk

Kyle Kuzma put Joel Embiid through the Processor pic.twitter.com/j4glAZjLEx — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) January 17, 2022

KUZ COMIN’ THROUGH. Kuzma throws it down over Embiid 😤pic.twitter.com/DEcqd5CoV3 — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) January 17, 2022

How many times have you watched Kyle Kuzma’s poster on Joel Embiid? pic.twitter.com/sIkGG94w6n — Hoop District (@Hoop_District) January 17, 2022

WHOA Kyle Kuzma just dunked alllllll over Embiid. Good grief. — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) January 17, 2022

Great dunk by Kuzma, doesn’t happen to Embiid all that often. What is Tobias Harris doing on this play, though? Great encapsulation of a bad half on the defensive end for the Sixers. https://t.co/88WC3OOoh2 — Rich Hofmann (@rich_hofmann) January 17, 2022

Kuzma saw Embiid in the paint and it made him charge even harder (Via @NBA)

pic.twitter.com/yZurReEQFP — Buzzer (@buzzer) January 17, 2022

hoo boy, not too many guys get one over on Embiid like that, Kuzma got him good — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) January 17, 2022