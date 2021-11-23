Kyle Kuzma’s wacky pregame ensemble has gone viral.

Kyle Kuzma’s Viral Pregame Outfit

When Russell Westbrook was with the Washington Wizards last season, fans were treated to some incredible fashion choices, but since he was traded to the Lakers, there has been a severe lack of eccentric outfits in DC.

Thankfully, Kyle Kuzma appears to be ready to step in and fill the void.

Kuzma dressed up for the Wizards’ game against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night.

The 26-year-old forward was dressed in an oversized pink sweater with sleeves that covered his arms and hands completely.

Take a look, courtesy of Quinton Mayo:

Kuzma’s wingspan is impressive at 6-foot-10, but he doesn’t need a sweater with that many sleeves.

On Monday, basketball fans took to social media to express their thoughts on the forward’s unusual fashion choice.

Others compared Kuzma to Ariana Grande, while others joked that his grandmother purposefully made the sweater too big for him.

Some Wizards fans believe the 26-year-old can wear whatever he wants as long as he continues to play well and the team wins.

During the early part of the 2021-22 season, Kuzma has been an important cog in Washington’s wheel.

He’s averaging 13.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, and nearly 36 percent shooting from beyond the arc on 6.7 three-point attempts per game in 16 appearances for the Wizards.

Washington has gotten off to an 11-5 start thanks to Kuzma and other newcomers Montrezl Harrell, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

In Wes Unseld Jr.’s first season as head coach, the Wizards are near the top of the Eastern Conference standings and have established themselves as legitimate playoff contenders.

On Monday, Washington will face Charlotte at home in search of its 12th win.

Kyle Kuzma’s wacky pregame outfit has gone viral.

Rate Kyle Kuzma’s pregame fit. 🔥 or 🗑 ? pic.twitter.com/kRhuFdTvmy — Quinton Mayo (@RealQuintonMayo) November 22, 2021

Straight up ☢️🗑. As long as he makes his shots and grabs his boards, I’m happy! https://t.co/YGJWQiLlHZ — Bullets Forever (@BulletsForever) November 22, 2021

Yo dressed like Ariana Grande https://t.co/oitjs6BPg5 — Jordan (@_stayjordan) November 22, 2021