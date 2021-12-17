Kyle Shanahan, 49ers coach, has a telling remark about TE George Kittle.

There were some concerns that George Kittle would be unable to play this weekend for the San Francisco 49ers.

Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers’ head coach, put those worries to rest on Friday.

Shanahan discussed Kittle’s status for Week 15 during an appearance on the Murph and Mac show this Friday.

Kittle is sore, but he’ll be ready to play on Sunday, according to him.

“He’s in pain.”

Shanahan told the 49ers Webzone, “They’re all pretty sore.”

“However, he’ll be fine until Sunday, and then he’ll be sore until Thursday.”

Then on Thursday, he’ll be done.

The advantage of [playing on a short week]is that we’ll get a mini-Bye at the end of it.”

Kittle did not participate in the 49ers’ practice session on Wednesday.

The good news is that on Thursday, he was only a limited participant.

49ers Coach Kyle Shanahan Has Telling Comment About TE George Kittle

49ers Coach Kyle Shanahan Has Telling Comment About TE George Kittle