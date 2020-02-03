Kyle Shanahan admits his 49ers team were punished for failing to convert in the fourth quarter

The San Francisco 49ers won in their first five Super Bowl appearances. Their last two have ended in painful defeats.

After manhandling all and sundry throughout the season, they looked to have the measure of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Leading 20-10, they were in control on both sides of the ball. Patrick Mahomes was running for his life and making mistakes, while the 49ers were running and passing at will.

But then it all changed in the fourth quarter. Powered by Mahomes and running back Damien Williams, the Chiefs romped off 21 unanswered points to win a third straight playoff game by a double-digit margin after trailing by at least 10 points.

‘That team, that’s kind of how they’ve been all year,’ said 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan.

‘They’re not a team that does it every drive. They get a little bit hot and cold. They can score very fast. That’s why there were two playoff games where they were cold to start and they were down, and then by half-time they fixed it in both games.

‘That’s how the team is. That team doesn’t do it every single drive, but it was a matter of time. They got a lot of plays. We didn’t convert those third downs in the fourth quarter.

‘You don’t convert those fourth downs, you don’t get an explosive run, you don’t get too many chances.’

Asked about the mood in the locker room, he continued: ‘They’re just hurting. Guys put it all out there. They’ve done it all year from the first game to the last game. It’s a real close team.

‘Everyone is disappointed, and they should be. I wouldn’t expect anything different. Guys put their heart into the season and came up one game short.’

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo – who with less than two minutes to play had Super Bowl immortality in his sights, but overthrew to wide open wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders – added: ‘We missed some shots tonight. Just some plays we usually make. It was a tough one out there.’

Sanders was more blunt, saying: ‘We lost it. We had them. We were 10 points up going into the fourth quarter and we weren’t able to finish it. It was a great team effort, but we just didn’t get the job done.’

And tight end George Kittle, who fell victim to a contentious offensive pass interference call late in the first quarter, with officials saying he pushed off of Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen, said: ‘I’ve gotta live with it. It’s what it is. You know the ref makes the call, you live with it.’

Asked what the turning point was, he added: ‘I think the turning point was when we got a turnover and then we didn’t execute on offense, and they got the ball right back and drove it 87 yards. As an offense we have to end the game right, and we didn’t.’

Meanwhile, cornerback Richard Sherman was left trailing in the wake of Sammy Watkins, the Chiefs receiver completing a vital 38-yard completion to the 49ers’ ten-yard line.

‘He made a play,’ said Sherman in a terse post-match appearance. ‘We’re still a great defense. Just didn’t execute our game.