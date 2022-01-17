Kyle Shanahan hears what Deebo Samuel said on Sunday.

Kyle Shanahan hears what Deebo Samuel told him on Sunday.

Deebo Samuel, a wide receiver for the San Francisco 49ers, was instrumental in the team’s Wild Card victory over the Dallas Cowboys yesterday.

During the game, however, he sent a message to head coach Kyle Shanahan.

After the 49ers secured a huge interception off Dak Prescott in the third quarter, Samuel was seen talking to Shanahan.

He said he asked Shanahan for the ball in an interview with the media.

Shanahan lavished his attention on Samuel and was lavishly rewarded.

Samuel ran it in for a touchdown from the 26-yard line, putting the game out of reach.

“I looked at Kyle after K’Waun got the interception and said, ‘Hey, just give me the ball.’

According to 49ersWebzone.com, Samuel said, “I got you.”

“So I went out there and scored on the next play.”

Jimmy Garoppolo, the quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, appeared to have foreseen the situation.

Samuel gave Garoppolo a “look in his eye” that assured him it was a good decision, according to Garoppolo.