Kyle Shanahan is displeased with a reporter’s Friday question.

Kyle Shanahan, the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, has provided a few updates on quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s thumb injury this week.

He’s tired of talking about this subject, based on his most recent press conference.

“I’m getting really close to never talking about injuries again,” Shanahan said when asked about the specifics of Garoppolo’s injury on Friday.

It can become tedious to talk about the same topic every day.

Reporters, on the other hand, are likely just curious about the extent of Garoppolo’s injury and how much time he might miss as a result.

Garoppolo has a grade 3 ulnar collateral ligament sprain, according to reports.

Despite the fact that his injury does not necessitate surgery, he is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

Trey Lance, a rookie quarterback for the 49ers, is expected to start this weekend.

This year, the No. 1 has seen limited action.

354 passing yards, three touchdown passes, and an interception for the third overall pick.

