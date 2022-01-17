Trending
Infosurhoy

Kyle Shanahan is under fire for his fourth-quarter decision.

0
By on Sports

Kyle Shanahan is being slammed for his 4th-quarter decision.

Should Kyle Shanahan, the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, have gone for it late in the fourth quarter on 4th and 1 at midfield?

Late in the fourth quarter, the 49ers have a 23-17 lead over the Cowboys.

With a 4th and 1 near midfield, many fans urged 49ers head coach Jim Harbaugh to go for it and seal the victory.

Shanahan, on the other hand, ultimately chose to take a timeout and punt the ball back to the Cowboys.

Many NFL fans have slammed the head coach’s decision.

Kyle Shanahan Getting Crushed For His Fourth Quarter Decision

Kyle Shanahan Getting Crushed For His Fourth Quarter Decision

Comments are closed.