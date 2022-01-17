Kyle Shanahan is under fire for his fourth-quarter decision.

Kyle Shanahan is being slammed for his 4th-quarter decision.

Should Kyle Shanahan, the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, have gone for it late in the fourth quarter on 4th and 1 at midfield?

Late in the fourth quarter, the 49ers have a 23-17 lead over the Cowboys.

With a 4th and 1 near midfield, many fans urged 49ers head coach Jim Harbaugh to go for it and seal the victory.

Shanahan, on the other hand, ultimately chose to take a timeout and punt the ball back to the Cowboys.

Many NFL fans have slammed the head coach’s decision.

Kyle Shanahan Getting Crushed For His Fourth Quarter Decision

these fourth quarters are why kyle shanahan is aging like first-term obama — Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) January 17, 2022

me, a rabid Kyle Shanahan defender, knowing he’s gonna let me down by punting every time pic.twitter.com/oPO5Nqm6yY — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) January 17, 2022

49ers bettors watching Shanahan make decisions 💀 pic.twitter.com/rOTssYTPiU — br_betting (@br_betting) January 17, 2022

Shanahan when he’s up in the 4th quarter pic.twitter.com/t8iN0jqV1N — kyle (@knicks_tape99) January 17, 2022