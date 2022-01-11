Kyle Shanahan is very clear about his feelings about Dan Quinn.

The San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys will meet in the first round of the playoffs at ATandT Stadium on Sunday.

The matchup’s storylines seem to go on forever.

One, however, deserves special attention.

Kyle Shanahan’s offense will square off against Dan Quinn’s defense in the NFC Wild Card game.

When Shanahan was Quinn’s offensive coordinator in Atlanta, the two collaborated.

Quinn is now the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator, while Shanahan is in charge in San Francisco.

Shanahan praised his former boss during a press conference on Monday.

“One of the best coaches I’ve ever worked with is Dan Quinn,” Shanahan said.

“One of the nicest people I’ve ever met.

I hold him in the same regard as anyone else I’ve ever worked with.

I haven’t done much yet.

It’s not surprising that he’s helped them so much this year.

They’ve got a good one, and I don’t think he’ll be there for long.”

Kyle Shanahan Makes His Opinion On Dan Quinn Very Clear

Kyle Shanahan Makes His Opinion On Dan Quinn Very Clear