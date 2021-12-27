Kyle Shanahan made an interesting remark about 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance.

With Jimmy Garoppolo’s latest injury, Trey Lance may get a chance to show what he can do as the 49ers’ starting quarterback.

Garoppolo has a right thumb injury, according to 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, who announced it on Monday afternoon.

The 49ers believe Garoppolo sustained the injury in last Thursday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans.

The 49ers will almost certainly name Lance as their starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans if Garoppolo can’t throw the ball with enough zip.

While there are many unanswered questions about Lance’s future as an NFL quarterback, Shanahan went out of his way to say No.

The No. 3 overall pick has had a fantastic month of practice.

Shanahan told 49ers WebZone, “I think this last month with Trey has been his best consecutive four weeks of practice since we’ve had him.”

“He’s had a lot of good days and a lot of bad days, just like most guys.”

However, I believe this last month has been his best in terms of consistency and stuff.”

