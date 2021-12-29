Kyle Shanahan Makes a Big Jimmy Garoppolo Proclamation

Kyle Shanahan Makes a Significant Jimmy Garoppolo Proclamation

Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers’ quarterback, suffered a chipped bone and sprained ligament in his throwing thumb during Thursday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans.

The veteran signal caller suffered a grade 3 ulnar collateral ligament sprain, which will not require surgery, according to a reevaluation of the injury on Wednesday.

According to Niners insider Matt Maiocco, San Francisco head coach Kyle Shannan believes Garoppolo will be able to play this weekend.