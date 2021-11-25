Kyle Shanahan Makes a Strong Statement About Trey Lance’s Future

The San Francisco 49ers were willing to give up multiple first-round picks this year in order to select Trey Lance with the No. 1 overall pick.

The No. 3 overall pick in the NFL Draft in 2021.

Despite this, the North Dakota State product has only made one start this season.

The 49ers have allowed Lance to sit on the sideline and learn Kyle Shanahan’s offense because they already have a capable quarterback on their roster in Jimmy Garoppolo.

Lance hasn’t been able to show off his abilities this season, but the 49ers still believe in him.

Shanahan confirmed Lance is the 49ers’ future quarterback in a press conference on Wednesday.

He didn’t say when he’ll make the switch at quarterback, though.

“I think we’ve established that Trey is our guy for the future, whenever that may be.

“But it’s also no reflection on Jimmy that we [drafted]him,” Shanahan said, according to 49ers WebZone.

“We believe Trey will be our guy of the future, and as I previously stated, I believe it will be extremely difficult for [Lance] to beat him out right away if Jimmy is on it.”

So that’s how it’s going right now, and I’m not planning on thinking about anything else.”

Lance will have to be named the starting quarterback for the 49ers at some point.

For the time being, Garoppolo is running the first-team offense admirably.

This season, Garoppolo has thrown for 2,112 yards, 12 touchdowns, and five interceptions on 66.9% of his passes.

Lance, on the other hand, has 354 yards passing, 137 yards rushing, and four total touchdowns in limited action.

