Kyle Shanahan Makes an Open Statement About Matt LaFleur’s Friendship

Kyle Shanahan Shares His Thoughts On Matt LaFleur’s Friendship

Coaches Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers and Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers are two of the league’s brightest young minds.

During their time in the league, they’ve also managed to form a friendship.

However, as their teams prepare to face off in the NFC divisional round of the playoffs, Shanahan and LaFleur won’t exactly be on speaking terms this week.

The last time the Packers and 49ers met in the regular season, in Week 3 of 2021, the two coaches didn’t seem to get along.

Shanahan and LaFleur exchanged a brief handshake at midfield after Green Bay defeated San Francisco 30-28 thanks to Aaron Rodgers’ late-game heroics.

On Monday, the 49ers’ head coach assured everyone that he and his close friend are still on good terms and that he is thrilled with the Packers’ success.

He knows, however, that he’ll have to put his support for LaFleur aside before the game this weekend.

“Matt is my guy,” says the narrator.

Shanahan told 49ersWebzone.com, “Matt and I are completely fine.”

“I was irritated after that game because of how it ended.”

That was a difficult one to figure out.

It took a long time for me to recover from it.

However, everything is fine with us.

I spent a lot of time with Matt.

This year, he’s performed admirably.

I’ve been genuinely pleased for him, but that will come to an end next week.”

Kyle Shanahan Has Honest Comment On Friendship With Matt LaFleur

Kyle Shanahan Has Honest Comment On Friendship With Matt LaFleur