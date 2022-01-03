Kyle Shanahan Makes His Quarterback Decision For The 49ers

Kyle Shanahan Makes Quarterback Decision For 49ers

With rookie quarterback Trey Lance at the helm, the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Houston Texans on Sunday.

With a thumb injury, Jimmy Garoppolo was ruled out.

While Lance led the 49ers to victory on Sunday, if Garoppolo is healthy, the starting job will not be his in the future.

Garoppolo will start as soon as he is medically cleared, according to 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan.

The 49ers will play the Rams in their final regular-season game next weekend.

According to Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com, Shanahan said, “If Jimmy is 100 percent healthy and can do everything perfectly, then I’m going to go with Jimmy.”

“I’m not going to bring in a guy after one game when Jimmy has been doing it for us all year.”

Jimmy G does not need to be “100%” healthy in order to play next week, according to Shanahan.

“I think it’ll be difficult for Jimmy to be 100 percent this time of year,” Shanahan said.

“Trey performed admirably.

We won’t hesitate if Jimmy is unable to play, but if we believe Jimmy is capable of doing so and playing confidently, Jimmy will be on the field.”

After beating the Texans on Sunday, the 49ers improved to 9-7 on the season.

