Kyle Shanahan provides an update on Jimmy Garoppolo, the quarterback.

Kyle Shanahan gives an update on Jimmy Garoppolo, the quarterback.

The San Francisco 49ers celebrated their Wild Card victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night with a few key injuries, in addition to a big win.

Jimmy Garoppolo, who entered the game with a torn ligament in his right thumb, left ATandT Stadium with a strain in his right throwing shoulder.

However, Niners Nation received some good news on their quarterback1 on Tuesday evening.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan says Garoppolo will be limited in San Francisco’s practice tonight, according to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo.

