Kyle Shanahan reveals the Cowboys player who surprised him the most.

Kyle Shanahan reveals which Cowboys player surprised him the most.

On Sunday afternoon, the San Francisco 49ers will face the Dallas Cowboys in an NFC Wild Card game.

The game will feature two offenses with explosive playmakers and is expected to be exciting.

Kyle Shanahan has spent the last week getting to know the Cowboys’ offensive weapons.

In that regard, Dallas has a lot to offer, but one player in particular stood out to the Niners’ head coach.

Shanahan said he was surprised to be impressed by running back Tony Pollard after watching the tape.

He explained that he was aware of the Cowboys’ second ballcarrier, but had no idea how good he had become.

“I had heard of him, but I had no idea he was this good.”

Shanhan told ESPN’s Ed Werder, “He’s a hard-nosed runner with home run speed.”

