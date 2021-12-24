Kyle Shanahan Says Something Interesting About Jimmy Garoppolo’s Game vs.

Kyle Shanahan Makes an Intriguing Remark About Jimmy Garoppolo’s Game vs.

On Thursday night, Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers struggled against the Tennessee Titans, throwing two costly interceptions.

Garoppolo has been reliable for the majority of the 2021 season, but his showing on Thursday night was less than stellar.

He not only threw two interceptions, but he also missed fullback Kyle Juszczyk on a touchdown that should’ve been a walk-in.

In his postgame press conference after the 49ers’ Week 16 loss, head coach Kyle Shanahan discussed Garoppolo’s performance.

He refused to blame his signal-caller for everything.

Shanahan said, “I mean, two turnovers cost you.”

“However, they aren’t all on him.

That’s on everyone.”

